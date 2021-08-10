OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Senate voted to pass a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, called the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Tuesday morning.
The package includes $550 billion in new federal spending over five years.
- The measure invests $110 billion in funding toward roads, bridges and major projects.
- $66 billion in passenger and freight rail.
- $65 billion to rebuild the electric grid.
- $65 billion to expand broadband Internet access.
- $39 billion to modernize and expand transit systems.
- $7.5 billion to build a national network of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.
- $55 billion for water infrastructure, $15 billion of which will be directed toward replacing lead pipes.
The bill will head to the House of Representatives. Right now, the House isn't expected to take up the bill. This is because representatives are waiting for the Senate to pass a much larger bill focused on social or "human infrastructure."
HOW IT WOULD IMPACT WASHINGTON INFRASTRUCTURE:
- Transportation Infrastructure:
- $5 billion to go towards the I-5 bridge replacement project and the U.S. 2 trestle replacement.
- $8 billion to support the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Grant Program.
- $3 billion for the highway-rail grade crossing elimination grant program.
- $5 billion for Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements Program grants.
- $12 billion for the Federal Railroad Administration to expand the passenger rail network through multi-year planning and construction grants.
- $16 billion for Amtrak's National Network to address the state of good repair backlog. The bill also requires the Surface Transportation Board to hire additional staff to enforce Amtrak’s preference rights to ensure freight railroads allow Amtrak trains to run on time.
- Airports
- $15 billion would go towards airport infrastructure grants. Airports would have flexibility to use funds not only for projects like runways, but for broader needs like terminal and gate construction, multi-modal projects, and low-emission ground service vehicles.
- $384.7 million in infrastructure grants would go to Washington airports.
- Seattle-Tacoma International (SEA) ($228 million).
- Spokane International (GEG) ($32 million).
- Tri-Cities (PSC) ($16.7 million).
- Snohomish County (Paine Field) (PAE) ($16 million).
- Bellingham International (BLI) ($13.7 million).
- Boeing Field/King County International (BFI) ($6.8 million).
- Pullman/Moscow Regional (PUW) ($5.2 million).
- Yakima Air Terminal/McAllister Field (YKM) ($5.2 million).
- Pangborn Memorial Wenatchee (EAT) ($5.2 million).
- Walla Walla Regional (ALW) ($5.1 million).
- Friday Harbor (FHR) ($5 million).
- Transit:
- $89.9 billion has been allocated to help transit agencies address maintenance backlogs, capital needs and electrification.
- $39.15 billion in new funding for public transit, including $1.79 billion for Washington.
- Roads and Bridges: Washington is estimated to get $4.7 billion in formula highway funding and $605 million for bridge replacement and repairs.
- Electric Vehicle charging network: Washington is estimated to receive $71 million to expand the electric vehicle charging network.
HOW IT WOULD IMPACT PUGET SOUND AND SALMON RECOVERY:
- $1 billion for the U.S. Department of Transportation to create a new program aimed to remove, replace or restore culverts, which will enable the recovery of salmon passage and habitats.
- $172 million for NOAA’s Pacific Coastal Salmon Recovery Fund, a grants program that provides funding to States and Tribes to protect, conserve, and restore West Coast salmon.
- $400 million for the creation of a new community-based restoration program focused on removing fish passage barriers.
- EPA Estuary Programs: The National Estuary Program (NEP) is a network of organizations that protects and restores 28 estuaries around the country, including the Puget Sound and Columbia River Basin.
- $89 million for the Puget Sound Geographic Program.
- $79 million for the Columbia River Basin Geographic Program.
- $132 million for the National Estuary Program.
- NOAA Habitat Restoration Programs: Funds will be used to enable communities, Tribes, and states to respond and adapt to climate change impacts.
- $491 million for Habitat Restoration and Community Resilience Grants.
- $492 million for the National Ocean and Coastal Security Fund Grants, a funding increase of $458 million.
- Drinking Water and Wastewater Programs: Would help improve overall water quality and prevent pollution to protect salmon-supporting ecosystems. It also includes significant funding for Tribal and rural water systems and would provide funding for storm water and wastewater systems in Washington state and Puget Sound.
HOW IT WOULD IMPACT WATER/ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE:
- $8.3 billion to address historic droughts across the United States and restore aging water and irrigation infrastructure by funding water recycling and reuse projects; desalination projects; rural water projects; dam safety projects; drought remediation; and habitat restoration.
- Columbia River Treaty:
- Approximately $1 billion to upgrade transmission capacity between Canada and the Western and Southern U.S., contingent on the establishment of a more equitable entitlement payment to British Columbia.
- $100 million to create a new program to rehabilitate and enhance water storage at the John Keys pumping station at the base of the Grand Coulee Dam.
- $10 million to determine ways to improve coordination of water and power flows between British Columbia and the Pacific Northwest which could save ratepayers tens of millions of dollars.
To read the full 2,702 page bill, click here.