Senator Cantwell in Spokane to advocate for funding to be released to support Spokane airport expansion

SPOKANE, WASH- Today Senator Maria Cantwell will be in Spokane at the airport regarding new funding for the expansion.
Her goal with this trip is to highlight the facility’s need for an airport terminal program grant.
The Bipartisan Infrastructure law includes billions of dollars in funding for communities re-investing in their infrastructure through grant application processes.
Senator Cantwell previously sent a letter in support of the grant—which is helpful in getting that funding released.
What the funding will do:
- Work on the multiphase project is scheduled to begin in August.
- With ATP funding, the airport can begin Phase I.
- This will add three additional gates and expand the existing ticketing area.
The infrastructure law provided a total of $25 billion in support for airport improvements.
She will also discuss how the Spokane International Airport’s terminal renovation and expansion project will benefit the region and its local economy.