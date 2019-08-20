U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) is in Spokane Tuesday to join local officials and housing advocates in a push for new federal resources in the fight for affordable housing in Washington state.
Cantwell will be joined by Spokane Mayor David Condon, Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart, as well as:
- Fawn Schott, President and CEO, Volunteers of America – Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho
- Kim Herman, Executive Director, Washington State Housing Finance Commission
- Deb Elzinga, President and CEO, Community Frameworks
- Miriah Payne, resident, Home Yard Cottages
The event will take place at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 1 S Madelia St in Spokane.
Cantwell recently introduced the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act of 2019 to produce more units of affordable housing. According to a press advisory, the Affordable Housing Tax Credit would create roughly 1.9 million new affordable housing units over the next decade, with over 9,700 in Washington state.
Cantwell says Spokane and many communities around the country have been affected by the affordability crisis with the combination of high demand and low housing inventory.
Back in March of this year, Cantwell was alongside firefighters in Spokane to introduce the implementation of a new law involving GPS technology, drones and more.
@SenatorCantwell, @RepDelBene, local mayors & community stakeholders joined together to push for expansion & strengthening of #LIHTC – the #AHCIA2019 introduced by Cantwell & DelBene would bring nearly 10,000 additional #affordablehomes to Washington state https://t.co/bfN5LtIAVG— AHTCC (@AHTCCoalition) August 19, 2019