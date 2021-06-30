SPOKANE, Wash. - As the average rent in Spokane County increases, Senior Maria Cantwell is set to be in Spokane Thursday at 10:30 a.m. to push for federal action to combat the affordable housing crisis.
According to a release from the Office of Senator Cantwell, between 2006 and 2015, the median income in the state increased three percent, but the median rent increased by 18%. Nearly 230,000 Washington households pay more than half of their monthly income on rent.
In April, Senator Cantwell introduced the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act of 2021. The act would help create affordable housing through an increase in the Low Income Housing Tax Credit, which would result in over two million additional affordable housing units over the next decade – including 66,000 in Washington state – and create nearly three million jobs.
Senior Cantwell will be joined by Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs, Catholic Charities Vice President Jonathan Mallahan, Washington State Housing Finance Commission Executive Director Steve Walker and other local housing leaders.