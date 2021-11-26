Senator Murray calls for more action to support native communities this Native American Heritage Day

SEATTLE, WASH- This Native American Heritage Day, U.S. Senator Patty Murray is calling for more to be done for Washington’s 29 federally recognized tribes.
The senator gave a speech on the Senate floor that highlighted the importance of recognizing Tribal sovereignty and committed to continue advocating for Washington state’s Tribal communities.
“While today is a day to celebrate the history and culture of Washington state’s 29 federally recognized Tribes, it is also a day to back up our words with action to support Tribal communities,” the senator said in her speech on the Senate floor.
She is calling on fellow senators to honor Native American Heritage Month through action and policies that support Tribal and Indigenous communities.
“The American Rescue Plan was the largest investment in Tribal communities ever and the bipartisan infrastructure law is going to address longstanding needs in Indian Country that have gone unmet for too long,” Murry said.
Senator Murray helped secure $20 billion for Tribes to combat COVID-19 and provide support to communities in need, more than $6 billion for Indian Health Service and more than $1.2 billion to help provide affordable housing and homelessness services, and more than $1 billion for Native education programs to assist with learning during the pandemic.
It's been called the largest-ever federal investment in Tribes.
According to the Senators office, the bipartisan infrastructure law would make $13 billion in direct investments in infrastructure in native communities with tens of billions more in federal grants and future funding opportunities available.
“These bills represent a big step forward, but we can, and must, do more—that’s why I am working to get the Build Back Better Act to President Biden’s desk as soon as possible: to make child care affordable, lower health care costs, and so much more that will create opportunity and lower costs for Native families,” Senator Murray said.
The bill would also help address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women cases in native communities, review the troubled legacy of federal boarding school policies and would promote Tribal climate action.
“This Native American Heritage Day, and every day, I’m resolved to build on the important work this Congress has done so far to support Native communities. And as a voice for Washington state’s Tribes in the United States Senate, I will always advocate for Indian Country and fight to ensure the federal government lives up to its sacred commitment to Indigenous peoples across our country,” Senator Murray said.