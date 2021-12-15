SPOKANE, Wash. - Last year, nearly 550,000 children under the age of 12 in Washington State had no access to child care, despite the fact that 60 percent of them lived in homes where all adults work.
This year the problem has actually gotten worse. The cost of running and building a facility, sky high, and the wait list for parents trying to get their children in those facility, miles long.
Luc Jasmin III owns multiple day cares in the Spokane area. Over the course of the last year he took over a space in downtown Spokane and turn it into an urban child care center.
“This facility were in right now downtown Spokane it was $800,000 for startup cost just to get this up and running,” Luc Jasmin III said, “who has $800,000 especially when you’re going to communities that need it the most.”
Jasmin says he’s turning people away left and right, and that problem only was amplified by covid-19, shut downs and lack of employees.
“People are banging our doors down on a regular basis, and it’s not just parents, it’s businesses,” Jasmin said, “the large employers in the area [are] looking to see how we can partner.”
Jasmin explains that this was an issue before the pandemic, but is worse now because some facilities had to close their doors. With parents heading back into the workplace their same centers might not be open which is putting them in a predicament.
The two biggest problems facing parents right now in the childcare industry, price, and not and enough facilities, a point Jasmin drove home many times.
So how do we fix this? Senator Patty Murray who has been on the forefront of this issue for decades says the time is now.
“This is the stressor,” Senator Murray said, “I have spoke to so many people with tears in their eyes that tell me the stress of their life is how they are going to get child care for their child so they can go to work.”
Tomorrow on @KHQLocalNews, I sit down to talk with @PattyMurray about #BuildBackBetter and her child care provision in the bill. It could save some families $100+ a week on childcare, it could even reduce the fee to $0 for some. The senator says this is a top priority for her. pic.twitter.com/gjRfWU7wSz— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) December 14, 2021
With Build Back Better making national headlines for improvement to infrastructure the senator added a provision to the bill to address the problem.
“Childcare is infrastructure,” Senator Murray said, “because if it is not available, because it’s too costly,.. it simply doesn’t allow people to go to work.”
According to the Senator the provision will lower child care costs for working families, dramatically increase the number of child care providers nationwide, ensure child care workers are paid a livable wage, and establish universal pre-k for every family.
According to Child Care Aware in Spokane County, the number of providers dropped from 277 to 245 between 2015 and 2020.
The senator, who is a former preschool teacher, says with a proper childcare system in place, parents won’t face a barrier between where to send their kids and going to work.
“To me one of the things that really impacts women in particular is the lack of quality affordable childcare,” Senator Murray said, “it’s always been a problem then the pandemic hit and so many providers had to close their doors,… now we have this horrible situation.”
This proposal would provide universal pre-k to make sure every family has access to pre-kindergarten for children ages 3 and 4 and provide subsidies to families in Washington state to afford the cost of care.
A cap study finds the typical cost of care is close to $18,000 per year here in Washington State.
Senator Murray says her hope is it’s as simple as the number seven. 7% of your yearly income.
If this initiative can be carried over the finish line, the senator says that’s how much nearly every Washingtonian would be maxed out at expanding on care for their children.
But for low income families that savings would be even greater, per the senator a single mother in Washington state making $53,000 with 3 children would pay $0 a year for child care. And a family of 3 in Washington state making $86,000 with a 4-year-old child would pay between $2,580 and $3,440 a year for child care.
But the initiative goes one step further, the price is a big problem, but finding good employees to leave our children with, that can hard as well.
“This gives us the opportunity to fund staff the true compensation [they deserve] for the work they were doing,” Jasmin said.
The provision allows for grants that can go out to day care centers that can be used for payments to employees and for building of new facilities.
Jasmin says that the grants will allow good child care professionals to stay in the industry longer, it would help reduce turnover rate, and turn the industry into a career option as opposed to a temporary job.
Jasmin says this it will help cover insurances for teachers, retirement packages, and training.
“This is [a more long-term investment], so that in six months we are not saying.. ok this was great… it got us to the six months, but what are we going to do now?” Jasmin said. “this is the epitome of building infrastructure.”
The Hanen Center says when kids have high quality child care they demonstrated a better cognitive, language, and social development, along with better school readiness reading, writing, number skills.
But Senator Murray says that's not all bigger picture it will help the country as a whole.
“It’s precluding our economy from thriving,” Senator Murray said, “For to long our country has just said this is your problem good luck and now we are saying this is our countries problem it’s, now [this issue] sees its time.”
The way sits right now the package has to move through the senate but once it hits the president’s desk and has his signature funding grants could start going out immediately.