UPDATE: MAY 24 AT 4:02 P.M.
Senator Patty Murray wrote the following letter to Acting Secretary of the Air Force John Roth in support for the selection of Fairchild Air Force Base as the preferred location for KC-46A Main Operating Base 6.
Home to the world’s largest air refueling wing, Fairchild already possesses much of the needed capacity to accommodate the KC-46A aerial refueling tankers. The base provides substantial runway, hangar, and ramp capacity, as well as four squadron operation and maintenance facilities. In addition to being well-equipped to support the operations and logistics requirements of the KC-46A, Fairchild also boasts Air Mobility Command’s best small installation-level Force Support Squadron for the second year in a row, ensuring airmen are supported in their personal and family lives too.
Benefitting from its vital location, Fairchild has played a historic role in our nation’s aerial refueling effort, and the recapitalization of tankers from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing’s current KC-135 fleet will ensure the tradition endures. Fairchild is well-suited to achieve global reach to the Indo-Pacific and Arctic regions, and is a strategic staging platform supporting the rapid global mobility mission with access to a number of aerial refueling routes while minimizing transit fuel consumption.
The Spokane community has shared a strong bond and long history of support with Fairchild Air Force Base dating back to 1942 when local business leaders and citizens raised funds to purchase land just west of the city to encourage the War Department to base there. Since that time, the Spokane community has proudly supported the men and women of Team Fairchild, with the local area offering an exceptional quality of life for airmen and their families. As you move forward in this basing decision, I respectfully request you give full and fair consideration to Fairchild Air Force Base as the next home to the KC-46A fleet.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The U.S. Air Force is again considering the retirement of it's KC-135s, the plane at the core of Fairchild Air Force Base's operations.
Army General Stephen R. Lyons, commander of Transportation Command said the Air Force has made enough progress with Boeing to allow the KC-135's replacement, the KC-46 Pegasus, into use.
The Air Force had proposed retiring the KC-135's in their fiscal 2021 budget request. However, the proposed retirement was delayed by the FY21 National Defense Authorization Act passed by the Senate Armed Services Committee until technical issues with the new KC-46 could be ironed out.
In 2017, Fairchild lost out to Joint Base Maguire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey after it was decided they would be receiving the latest batch of KC-46s.
As of May 13, 2021, Fairchild has once again been named as a contender to host the KC-46s for active duty.
This time, Fairchild will be competing with MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. The selection of the preferred location is expected to be named by fall 2021.
Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers' office responded with the following statement:
"Cathy has been following the conversations surrounding the retirement of the KC-135 and the deployment of the KC-46. In light of this week's testimony from the U.S. Transportation Command, our office is engaged with the Air Force to seek more information on these comments."