The focus of Wednesday's press call with Senator Patty Murray? Brainstorming ways the federal government can help fight and prevent wildfires, with input from local officials in firefighting, conservation, and regional government.
"The climate crisis is here and now and not in the future," said Senator Patty Murray, (D) Washington State. "I know I don't want our kids to have to live through droughts that get worse each year, or to only know drought filled skies in the summer. That's why I've been pushing for landmark investments in wildfire recovery and prevention and in climate action."
One of those investments Murray's pushing for is the passage of the bi-partisan Infrastructure Bill, which would bring $8 billion for fire prevention to the West.
Twisp, Wash., Mayor Soo Ing-Moody agrees. She said investments are also needed at the local level to support and increase access to community fire education programs because this is the new reality.
"Those roads in disrepair are a disadvantage right there for all levels of prevention and preparedness and suppression," she continued. "For the health and well-being of our state's communities and natural areas, we do need to work together urgently now to ensure that we address this proactively. We can't afford to live year by year hoping that the inevitable isn't going to happen."
Fire officials say they could use federal assistance with purchasing equipment.
"These new apparatuses are hundreds of thousands of dollars," said Yakima Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief D.J. Goldsmith. "When you've got fire departments that have a very minimal budget of $50,000, it's hard for them to get that equipment and resources and help protect their communities."
Mike Stevens of the Washington Nature Conservancy says wide scale forest restoration and prescribed fire programs would bring enormous benefits.
"They create jobs, they make communities safer and more resilient, they protect our wildlife and recreation habitats and watershed habitats. These are foundational investments that we think can really make a difference in the lives of Washingtonians."
The panel also said tribal communities are indispensable in tackling this crisis, due to their knowledge of the land and the disproportionate effect fires have on their communities.