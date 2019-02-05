Senator Patty Murray has released a statement responding to President Trump's State of the Union address.
It can be read in full below.
“Coming so soon after his completely unnecessary government shutdown I had hoped that President Trump would use this speech to lay out a vision for pulling our country back together, ending the chaos and dysfunction, and making some progress for the people we were elected to serve. But here is what we heard instead: more divisiveness, more partisanship, more finger-pointing, more fear-mongering, and more empty promises.
“Families in Washington state and across the country are sick of the Trump Presidency reality show. People don’t want more Trump shutdowns or needless drama. They don’t want more empty rhetoric or broken promises. They don’t want to pay for a wasteful border wall, especially one that they were promised Mexico would pay for. They don’t want to hear President Trump talk about reducing health care costs while his actions are making care more expensive. They don’t want to hear him politicize women’s health care and take away their rights. They don’t want to hear him talk about helping workers while his policies have weakened workers’ rights and handed more tax breaks to the richest families and corporations. But President Trump isn’t listening to the vast majority of families across the country, and unfortunately, tonight that was clearer than ever.
“What the vast majority of people want is for President Trump to finally realize that he is the President of the United States, not the president of his extreme right wing base. They want President Trump to stop holding our government hostage and pushing us from one crisis to the next. They want him to clean out the corruption and incompetence in his own Administration, and stop putting lobbyists and special interests in charge of critically important agencies. And they want him to finally, finally work with Democrats on policies that would actually help workers, women, families, seniors, veterans, and the middle class.
“The speech we heard tonight was a big step in the wrong direction, but I am going to keep fighting to get us back on track and I am hopeful that enough Republicans will join me to make some progress in spite of the divisive and detrimental rhetoric we all heard tonight.”