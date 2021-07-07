WASHINGTON D.C. - Governor Jay Inslee announced a state of emergency for Washington State Tuesday after a record-breaking heat wave ripped through the state, setting the stage for the spread of wildfires.
Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) released the following statement Wednesday in response:
Devastating wildfires and record-setting droughts are quickly becoming the new normal – it’s something I take incredibly seriously and I’m focused on doing everything I can to mitigate these crises and to ensure Washington state is prepared for the worst.
I’m glad Governor Inslee is taking action at the state level, and I'm working to push my colleagues and this administration to take further proactive measures that will help prevent or at least curb some of the destruction we’ve seen in recent years.
As an appropriator, fully funding the federal government’s wildland firefighting resources is my immediate priority.
Long term, as droughts and fire seasons become more severe as a result of climate change, we need to take decisive action to build resiliency, curb emissions and tackle the climate crisis head on – the forthcoming infrastructure package will be one of our best opportunities to take bold action on climate in a generation and I don’t intend to let it pass us by.