Senator Patty Murray response to potential reduction of service at Mann-Grandstaff

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Patty Murray (D-WA), a senior member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, issued the following statement in responses to KHQ’s story on the potential reduction of service at Mann-Grandstaff:
“I have talked to providers, personally, who are doing double the work to make sure they meet their patients’ needs while navigating this flawed rollout of the EHR system. Just this morning, I told the Deputy Secretary at VA that facilities like Spokane need to be able to keep their over-hires from the EHR deployment to manage this workload. Any reduction in services at Mann-Grandstaff is absolutely unacceptable and I will keep doing everything in my power to prevent that from happening. We must get this right and I am going to continue to hold VA accountable until we do so that veterans in Eastern Washington get the care they have earned.”