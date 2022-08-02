In the battle to be the next Senator from Washington state, two candidates have emerged as the front runners.
In all, there are more than a dozen candidates on the ballot.
Incumbent Senator Patty Murray is currently running for a sixth term. Murray won her last election with almost 60 percent of the vote.
Tiffany Smiley has earned the support of Republicans and appears to be the main challenger for Murray in the general election.
The two women are also leading fundraising efforts.
According to the Federal Election Commission, as of July, Murray has raised more than 14 million dollars.
Smiley has raised more than 7 million dollars. That is a significant increase from the last Senate race when the Republican candidate raised a total of just $445,000.
If Senator Murray and Smiley face each other in the general election, current polling data shows Smiley will have an uphill battle. In a poll taken in July, Murray was leading Smiley by more than 20 points.
The website Five-Thirty-Eight ran 40 thousand simulations of the election based on a variety of factors including polls, fundraising, and endorsements.
In a sample of 100 of the results, Murray won 96 out of 100 times.
The first results from the primary election are expected to be released around 8 p.m. tonight. You can look for those results here and on our Non-Stop News channel.