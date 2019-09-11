Momentum is growing among lawmakers for a crackdown on the e-cigarette industry after at least six recent deaths have been linked to vaping.
Senators on both sides of the aisles are calling for the immediate withdrawal of all flavored e-cigarette products.
Connecticut's Richard Blumenthal is urging the FDA and consumer product safety commission to order recalls for any products that can be tampered.
"Flavors should be banned," Blumenthal said. "The FDA Administrator should be fired if he fails to take action right away. Not only the FDA but the Consumer Product Safety Commission should be involved in recalling and banning these products if they're found to be defective.
Senator Mitt Romney urges the department of health and human services to consider an industry-wide recall as they investigate the deaths.
"More young people are becoming addicted," Senator Romney said. "I think we have to stop and ask what is the right packaging for these products, to make sure they can't be tampered with and they can't have the kind of substances added to them that can be harmful."