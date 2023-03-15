SPOKANE, Wash. – A day after the Department of Veterans Affairs told Congress four deaths have been linked to the rollout of a new computer records system that was tested in Spokane, Senators grilled VA officials on their plans to renew their contract with the company responsible for that system.
On Wednesday, a bipartisan group of Senators in the Veterans Affairs Committee questioned Neil Evans, the executive director of the VA department overseeing the rollout of the maligned Electronic Health Record system and Mike Sicilia, the executive vice president of Oracle Global Industries, the company behind the system.
During the hearing, Senator Jon Tester (D-Montana) said the VA told congress on Tuesday at least six additional veterans had been severely impacted by the failed rollout of the electronic filing system, four of whom died.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Connecticut) said one of those who died was a patient at Spokane's Mann-Granstaff VA Medical Center, though Evans declined to confirm that detail. According to the Spokesman-Review, the two nondeadly cases were also in Spokane.
"We need to know exactly where the hell we're at, and where we're going, and what it's going to cost, and when we can look for a timely deliver for a thing that we've been talking about here for 20 years," Sen. Tester said. "We've all got to step up to the table."
Senator Patty Murray (D-Washington), a senior member of the committee, continued to express her frustration over the VA's failed rollout of the program to VA medical centers, clinics and other facilities.
"We are almost five years into this EHR contract. From the very start—before the original Cerner contract was even agreed to by the Trump administration—I have been raising concerns from my constituents in Spokane and Walla Walla, and I believe I have been patient and reasonable in pressing VA and Oracle Cerner to get this system to work the way it should," Sen. Murray said.
Murray asked VA officials about their plans to renew their contract with Oracle Cerner in spite of continued problems and delays in updating the system. She specifically wanted to known how the VA would incorporate perspectives from those who have experience using the computer records system.
Undersecretary for Health Shereef Elnahal assured Murray users are a part of decisions made by the VA.
"We built a governance structure that takes the views of end users into consideration," Elnahal said. "The first instance... is the input we have from frontline clinicians... who are telling us about the problems that need to be fixed to meet the veteran care need."
In response to another line of questioning from Murray, Sicilia told Senators Oracle has worked to solve the problems that have been reported to them and suggested some of the concerns Senators raised during the hearing have already been resolved.
"A lot of the issues that have been reported have been addressed," said Sicilia. "I'm disappointed to hear that that news has not made it to (Congress)."
Senator Tester also seemed to respond to efforts by House Republicans, including Rep. Cathy McMorris Rogers (R-Spokane), to place a moratorium on rolling out the computer system.
"For me, all options but one are on the table to fix this new EHR," Tester said. "I'm not going to ban the effort to modernize VA's health records. This is not in cards, it's not sustainable to do and quite frankly our veterans need it."
While Tester argued the efforts to modernize the VA records remain crucial despite the setbacks, veterans who spoke with NonStop Local last summer argued the system should simply be removed.