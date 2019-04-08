Send a friend a goat, help a kid's wish come true

April Fools' Day might have passed, but there's another prank you can play on your friends, while helping kids through Wishing Star.

"Send a Friend a Goat" has been going on in Spokane for the last 14 years, and is coming back the week of April 15th. You can sign up to send a goat to your friend's office or house - it doesn't matter, the goat will find them. When the goat comes, the friend you've "goated" has to make a small donation to give the goat back.

"They get a little sticker that says 'I've been goated', then we ask them for a donation, of any amount, to remove that goat. Or, they can choose to send that goat to somebody else," Lonna Smith, executive director, said.

Wishing star is a non-profit that helps sick kids wishes come true, Boomer is one of 1,300 kids who's getting a wish. He said he's so excited to meet his favorite YouTube stars, and it's all thanks to fundraisers like this that he gets to do meet his heros. It's a $50 donation to goat someone in the Spokane area, go to http://www.sendafriendagoat.com/ to place your order.

