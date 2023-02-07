SPOKANE, Wash. — It's that time of year again — the season of love! And while you're spoiling the people you hold dear, why not help spread the love around?
The 15th annual Meals on Wheels Cinn-a-gram event is underway! Every Valentine's Day, Spokane residents can order a sweet treat for their loved ones, all while knowing their gift will also provide hot, nutritious meals for eight local seniors. You can even buy a Cinn-a-Gram to deliver to a senior with their meal and make their Valentine's Day extra special, too!
Each Cinn-a-Gram includes:
- 2 Ooey Gooey Cinnabons
- 1 Valentine's mug
- Assorted goodies, including chocolate, coffee, and tea
- And flower seeds!
You have the option of ordering your Cinn-a-Gram for pickup or free delivery!
Since Meals on Wheels began their mission in 1967, the nonprofit has raised over half a million dollars to provide 103,000 warm meals to local seniors. This Cinn-a-Gram event is a great way to ensure they're able to continue providing good food and good company to those who need it most.
If you'd like to order this fantastic gift and give back to local seniors, you have until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, or until supplies run out.
We are in need of volunteers to help assemble, load, and deliver Cinn-a-Grams. Please click the button below for volunteer opportunities for this big event!
To order a Cinn-a-Gram, visit the event page on their website: Cinn-a-Gram — Meals on Wheels Spokane
If you miss your chance to order a Cinn-a-Gram this year but still want to help out, Meals on Wheels is in need of volunteers! Visit their website to learn more.