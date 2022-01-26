SPOKANE, Wash. - Right now, some staying in a senior living low-income apartment complex in Central Spokane are raising their voices after the city took away street parking outside.
Now some residents, who already have trouble walking, have to walk a little extra just to get to their apartment.
"Daily I hear complaints about the parking situation," Janice Estes, who lives in the building said.
Estes has lived for three years at St. Andrews Court Apartments, a subsidized low-income housing complex for seniors and people with disabilities in central Spokane.
She and around 150 others occupy the two apartment buildings and a small annex. Between the two, there's a small parking lot that fits just over a dozen cars, but there's a waiting list.
"After 3 years I'm still number 7 on the waiting list," she said.
The rest of the residents relied on 18 street parking spots right outside, that is until the city took away 14 of those spots to make way for a bike lane.
"Just woke up one day and it was all changed," she said.
Without notifying anyone, Estes said they just started ticketing and towing.
"They were getting $65 tickets for parking in that bike lane," she said.
Leaving many who live in the complex to seek parking somewhere else, like the church across the street.
"We have to walk up an incline which is really hard for me to do I use a walker and I use oxygen," she said. "When it snows or when it's icy we can't get our walkers up that sidewalk."
There are side streets about a block away that some residents choose to park at, but finding spaces there is equally as difficult.
"If you drive up Nora you don't see any empty spaces," she said.
And it's not just unsafe at night...
"There's a lot of homeless people that are camping out in this area," she said. "They've accosted some of our residents and injured them."
...but Estes said the walk itself has gotten dangerous.
"Several people have fallen," she said. "One elderly gentleman here walks with a cane is real shakey. Now he's parked over at Nora and he fell. And another woman fell and broke her teeth. She slipped on the ice on the sidewalk."
It's gotten to a point where leaving the complex, isn't worth it.
"I had a dentist appt and I had to reschedule it because we had that little bit of snow. I got up ad I looked out and said 'no way am I taking my walker out there," she said.
While parking has been an issue for residents for years, it was only in October, weeks after the city took away more spots, that Estes decided to speak up.
Through several emails to the city, she said there are ways to make it a bike lane and still have parking but the city hasn't done anything.
"He said that they have come up with several different ideas and they couldn't do anything because the pavement is wet."
We did reach out to Public Works. They told us through email the bike lane project on Post St. is part of the Bicycle Master Plan approved in 2017. Apparently, they had notified the public including residents of the St. Andrews apartment complex.
Since then, Public Works said they have not received any other complaints, in fact, they had received positive comments about the changes.
They also said only 10 spots were removed and that the complex still has 27 spaces that meet the 13 spot requirement set in 2006.