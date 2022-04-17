Now, the members of Corbin Senior Activity Center are without their most vital resource: their vans.
"It's our life here," said the center's executive director Heide Wehr. "When you say senior activity center, it means active."
Corbin Senior Activity Center offers members tours to learn, explore and experience the Inland Northwest. Wehr says the tours are incredibly popular, and are often all booked up.
"These are vibrant 70, 80, 90 year old people that are just wanting to be out and be social," said Wehr.
On Thursday morning and again early Saturday, the catalytic converters from each of their two 14-passenger vans were stolen. The thieves were caught on a neighbor's security camera video.
"The buses are absolutely essential to us," said Jan Charbonneau.
Charbonneau is a board member of the Corbin Senior Activity Center, but also holds a variety of roles, including kitchen volunteer, and tour leader.
"I have a bus tour called Northwest Treasures, and it's a mystery tour!" Charbonneau said with a laugh. "I don't tell anybody where we're going until we get there!"
But for now, members of the center aren't going anywhere.
"I was heartsick. Why would people do this to their grandparents?" Charbonneau said. "I mean, we're grandparents! We're great grandparents!"
"Since we have both buses out of commission, we're dead in the water," continued Charbonneau. "We can't take any tours out. We're probably going to have to cancel day tours for the rest of the month."
Wehr calls the center the best kept secret in Spokane, but as a non-profit they're now faced with two costly repairs.
"People don't even know we're here, and we have so many things going on," Wehr said. "We don't want to be the best kept secret in Spokane, but these vans represent such a big part of that activity that it just makes you angry. It makes you angry that somebody would do this, and they don't care. I think that's the other part of it."
House Bill 1815–which Governor Jay Inslee signed into law late last month–attempts to address the issue by requiring more documentation before catalytic converters are bought or sold, and gives police more resources to help track down catalytic converter thieves.
The issue still remains prevalent, however.
Wehr says a catalytic converter was stolen off of one of their vans before, in December 2020. That time they had to wait almost three months for the part to arrive, and pay almost $2000 for the repair.
They're likely facing similar costs this time around to repair each of their vans, and have set up a GoFundMe to try and help cover the costs.