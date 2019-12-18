Weather Alert

...STRONG AND WET WINTER STORM TO IMPACT THE REGION BEGINNING TONIGHT AND LASTING INTO THE WEEKEND... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO NOON PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO NOON PST THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS EARLY THURSDAY MORNING WILL CONTRIBUTE TO THE POTENTIAL FOR A TREACHEROUS COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A MIX OF RAIN AND SNOW ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON MAY PRODUCE ADDITIONAL LOCALIZED ACCUMULATIONS BEFORE PRECIPITATION TRANSITIONS TO RAIN LATE IN THE AFTERNOON OR EVENING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&