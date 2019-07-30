The sentencing of a woman who was guilty of stealing over $88,000 from a local non-profit has been delayed.
Michelle "Susan" Ferrell will now be sentenced on Thursday, Sep. 12.
A federal judge says prosecution filed new material Monday night, prompting him to delay the sentencing: “I err on the side of trying to make sure I can sleep at night.”
Ferrell had no comment on Tuesday’s developments, or any of the allegations against her, but several of her former coworkers still spoke to the judge.
Ferrell was known as “Susan” to her coworkers, who say her “name” is one of many lies she told while bookkeeping at Greater Spokane County Meals On Wheels:
“A thief with a smiling face, who pretends to serve others.”
“If she can get away with it, who else is next?”
