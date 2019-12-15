POST FALLS, Idaho - The adult film actress from Post Falls, who pleaded guilty to federal charges that she agreed to pay $5,000 to a hitman to kill the father of one her children, will be sentenced for the crime in January.
Katrina Danforth is being held in the Kootenai County Jail. According to court documents, Danforth discussed with a friend her desire to have the father of one of her children murdered.
The friend gave her the number of a hit man, who was actually a police officer, and she met with him in October of 2018.
Danforth and the "hitman" met several times to plan the murder before Federal agents eventually moved in, arresting her at the Spokane International Airport.
Danforth will be sentenced on January 20, 2020. She faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 dollar fine for each count.
