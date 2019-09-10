palindrome week 19

Tuesday's date is 9-10-19. Oops I wrote that backwards….wait, or did I? 

We are entering a Palindrome 10-day stretch, where every day in the m-dd-yy format will read the same forwards as it does backwards. 

Thursday Sept. 19 will also offer both a palindrome date and time. At two different points that day, it will be 9:19 on 9-19-19. 

Back-to-back palindrome days aren't uncommon as of late, as every year since 2011 has had 10 consecutive palindrome days during a month. However this will be the last palindrome week of the century, as the next palindrome weeks would take place in the 22nd century from 2111-2119.

Palindrome dates this month include:

  • 9-10-19
  • 9-11-19
  • 9-12-19
  • 9-13-19
  • 9-14-19
  • 9-15-19
  • 9-16-19
  • 9-17-19
  • 9-18-19
  • 9-19-19

Tags