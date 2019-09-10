Tuesday's date is 9-10-19. Oops I wrote that backwards….wait, or did I?
We are entering a Palindrome 10-day stretch, where every day in the m-dd-yy format will read the same forwards as it does backwards.
Thursday Sept. 19 will also offer both a palindrome date and time. At two different points that day, it will be 9:19 on 9-19-19.
Back-to-back palindrome days aren't uncommon as of late, as every year since 2011 has had 10 consecutive palindrome days during a month. However this will be the last palindrome week of the century, as the next palindrome weeks would take place in the 22nd century from 2111-2119.
Palindrome dates this month include:
- 9-10-19
- 9-11-19
- 9-12-19
- 9-13-19
- 9-14-19
- 9-15-19
- 9-16-19
- 9-17-19
- 9-18-19
- 9-19-19