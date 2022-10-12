PORTLAND, Oregon. - Richard Gillmore has been behind bars for almost 36 years after raping nine girls in the Portland area in the 1970's and 1980's.
Gillmore got the nickname 'jogger rapist' because he would find his victims during his runs as he ran by their homes. He admitted to raping the nine girls, but was only convicted for one case because of the statue of limitations. Now, he is set to be released this December.
Gillmore will remain under supervision until 2034 and if he violates his parole, he could be sent back to prison.