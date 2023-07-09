Weather Alert

...Thunderstorms across the Columbia Basin on Monday... .A cold front will bring thunderstorms through the Columbia Basin starting late Monday morning and last through the evening. The dry conditions and any lightning strikes can produce new fires in the area. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR Columbia Basin and Palouse... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for thunderstorms, which is in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Thunderstorms: Isolated dry thunderstorms, LAL 3. * Impacts: Combined with dry fuels, dry lightning strikes will lead to new fire starts and spread quickly with gusty winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of dry lightning strikes and dry fuels can contribute to fire potential. &&