DEER PARK, Wash. — According to the Washington State Patrol, the occupant of the car who allegedly had critical injuries has been cleared with only a few fractures.
A tow truck has arrived to pick up the crashed semitruck, which means the roads should be reopening at around 3:15 p.m.
Last Updated on July 9 at 3:06 p.m.
A crash involving a semitruck and a car a few miles south of Deer Park is blocking traffic in both directions on US-395. According to a spokesperson for the Washington State Patrol, the road will likely be closed for another two hours.
The patrol reported two people were in the car, at least one of whom has critical injuries.
The road closure starts at the roundabout on US-395 leaving Deer Park, and extends at least two miles south of the town. Traffic on alternate routes is moving slowly.
This is a developing story. This page will be updated.