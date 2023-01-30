SPOKANE, Wash. - A crash between a sedan and Mukogawa bus was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 on east Alki Avenue just before the road becomes Broadway. Alki Avenue was shut down in both directions while crews responded to the scene.
While the details are still being investigated, an officer on scene confirmed the driver of the bus was not injured. The driver of the sedan, however, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
It's not known at this this time whether students were on board the bus, nor how many others were injured in the crash. The officer confirmed on the two vehicles were involved.