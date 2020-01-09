UPDATED ON JANUARY 9, 2020 AT 8:02 P.M.
PULLMAN, Wash. - State Route 195 will remain closed due to a serious injury collision until approximately 10 p.m. Thursday night, according to the Pullman Police Department.
SR 195 is closed due to a crash near Johnson Cutoff, six miles south of Pullman. The road is expected to remain closed until approximately 10pm. Please use an alternate route of travel, as necessary. #MyPD— PullmanPolice (@PullmanPolice) January 10, 2020
Details regarding what could have caused the crash have not been released tonight.
The Pullman Police Department is asking that you avoid the area and find an alternate route until the roadway reopens.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
PULLMAN, Wash. - State Route 195 is completely blocked 10 miles south of Pullman following a "serious injury collision," according to the Washington State Patrol.
WSP Troopers are on scene investigating what caused the crash. According to a tweet sent out by WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney, three cars are involved and there are "serious injuries."
🚨🚨Roadway Blocked🚨🚨— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) January 10, 2020
Whitman Co - SR195 MP13, 10 miles S of Pullman is fully blocked due to a 3 vehicle serious injury crash.
Troopers on scene investigating. Unknown when road will reopen.
There has been no estimated time for reopening released.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information when it becomes available.
