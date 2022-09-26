GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) has announced the roadway has reopened at Dodson Road South and Road 12-Southwest.
Following a collision with serious injuries, GCSO announced the road would be closed for an undetermined amount of time. While the road is now open, no updates regarding the details of the crash or injuries has been released.
GCSO states more information will be made available at a later time.
Last updated: Sept. 26 at 1:30 p.m.
The Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) is responding to a serious injury collision on Dodson Road South at Road 12-Southwest.
GCSO said to expect possible traffic detours.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.