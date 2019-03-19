The old hypothetical "Stuck on a deserted island" question has come into fruition in the social media world again, but this one is leaving several users perplexed.
"You're stuck on a deserted island and you can pick one of these Sesame Street friends to come with you. Who are you picking and why?"
That's the proposition Sesame Street's Twitter page presents, with the choices of Oscar the Grouch, Grover, Elmo and Cookie Monster.
You’re stuck on a deserted island and you can pick one of these Sesame Street friends to come with you. Who are you picking and why? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/bGjF7Bx5Xo— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) March 18, 2019
Many users on Twitter made arguments for each of the options, standing on their soapbox for each character passionately and logistically.
Some say if you're with the most beloved character Elmo, a massive search party would be sent out, but some argued he is too loud or resourceful.
Some could find relaxation in Oscar's rationale and hatred towards everything, some not so much.
Some couldn't overlook Grover's superpower ability, but others found him too anxious or annoying.
Some found comfort in simply eating alongside Cookie Monster, while others warned that his personality or rations could deteriorate quickly.
To the KHQ web team, Grover would be the most tolerable. Change our minds. Who would you rather be stuck on a deserted island with?