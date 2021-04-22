SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A Seven Bays man is dead after being ejected off of his motorcycle Wednesday near Airway Heights.
The rider, 67-year-old Cataldo Condosta, was riding without a USDOT-compliant helmet when he struck another car.
According to Washington State Patrol documents, Condosta was moving into the left turn lane on Eastbound SR-2 and struck the rear of the car ahead of him. Condosta was ejected off of his motorcycle.
Condosta was pronounced dead at Sacred Heart Medical Center and his next of kin have been informed of his death.
The other driver involved in the collision is uninjured.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been involved.