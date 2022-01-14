Browne's Addition Fire

SPOKANE, Wash. - Seven Spokanites are displaced Friday after a fire that broke out in the attic-space of an older residence-turned-apartments caused significant damage to the building. 

Spokane fire crews said they arrived to the Browne's Addition apartments quickly and were able to contain the fire to the void-space. Luckily, everyone was awake and able to evacuate despite their fire alarms staying quiet.

Crews said the occupants did have fire alarms, but they weren't activated because the smoke was initially contained to the attic. 

The cause of the fire was found to be a malfunction in the structures electrical wiring. They had the following warning to share with the public:

Electrical work should be done only by a qualified professional and inspected frequently. Call the landlord and a qualified professional if you have recurring problems with blowing fuses or tripping circuit breakers, experiencing a tingling feeling when you touch an electric appliance or having flickering lights.
 
In renovated buildings, aging electrical systems were often never designed to accommodate a load of today's devices and multiple tenants. As a result, tenants should watch closely for signs of overloaded circuits or old wiring (frequently aluminum) that can generate heat and report findings to building owners.

Tags

Current Contests

Renew A Ride

Renew A Ride

    Do you know a person or family who is in need of a new ride? Submit them here and they could win a pre-owned 2018 Chevrolet Trax LT AWD.

    Coffee's On Us

    Coffee's On Us

      Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!