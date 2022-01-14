SPOKANE, Wash. - Seven Spokanites are displaced Friday after a fire that broke out in the attic-space of an older residence-turned-apartments caused significant damage to the building.
Spokane fire crews said they arrived to the Browne's Addition apartments quickly and were able to contain the fire to the void-space. Luckily, everyone was awake and able to evacuate despite their fire alarms staying quiet.
Crews said the occupants did have fire alarms, but they weren't activated because the smoke was initially contained to the attic.
The cause of the fire was found to be a malfunction in the structures electrical wiring. They had the following warning to share with the public: