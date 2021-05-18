UPDATE: MAY 18 AT 4:45 A.M.
Fire crews who responded to a fire on Spokane's South Hill Tuesday morning said they rescued two people from the second story and that nobody will be able to live in the building for awhile. This means seven people have been displaced.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - An early morning fire on Spokane's South Hill has the Red Cross helping displaced people Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out around 2 a.m. at the corner of South Lincoln and West Lincoln Place. The fire happened at a big house that was converted into apartments. Fire officials said seven people live in the building, but it's unclear right now how many are displaced.
The fire started on the second floor and extended to the third, causing heavy damage to the building, officials said. The fire threatened a neighboring house but because fire crews were able to work quickly, it wasn't damaged.
There were no injuries to residents or fire crews.