UPDATE: JUNE 19 AT 5:40 P.M.
Spokane fire reports a total of seven people injured in Saturday's apartment fire. One of the victims is in critical condition and was flown to Harborview Medical Center.
Multiple people, including children, reportedly jumped out of the second story to escape the flames.
Firefighters also had to break into a second story window to save two children who were trapped along with a German Shepard.
Firefighters are still investigating the cause of the fire.
UPDATE: JUNE 19 AT 4:43 P.M.
Information from the scene is still limited. KHQ's Christian Saez is there waiting for fire chiefs to show up and provide official word on the situation.
Reports from the scene show fire crews still fighting to put out the flames. The fire has nearly destroyed one building and damaged a nearby unit.
Fire crews have climbed to the roof of a connected unit and are cutting through with chainsaws.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane fire crews are working to control an apartment fire on the 7000 block of N. Colton Street.
The fire appears to engulf a large portion of the apartment building.
KHQ is on the scene and will update this story with more information as it becomes available.