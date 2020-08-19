OLYMPIA, Wash. - Mosquitos carrying the West Nile Virus (WNV) have been reported in Benton County and Yakima County. According to the Washington State Department of Health (WDOH), no human have cases have been reported yet, but precautions need to be taken.
WDOH said the majority of people infected with WNV don't get sick, but about one in five will develop a fever or other symptoms that will go away without medical treatment. About one in 150 people infected will have more severe symptoms.
So far this year, seven positive samples have been reported in Washington. WDOH said WNV can be a serious, even fatal disease. It can affect people, horses, birds and other animals. WDOH said almost always, the disease is spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito.
The mosquitoes can become infected after feeding on birds who carry the virus. WDOH said there's no evidence that WNV can be spread through direct contact with infected people or animals.
Ways to avoid mosquito bites:
- Use an effective, EPA-registered insect repellent.
- Cover up by wearing long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors.
- Avoid mosquito prime time. Many will bite in the evening between dusk and dawn. Take extra care in using repellent and wearing protective clothing during these hours.
- Mosquito-proof your home by installing or repairing screens on windows or doors. Empty standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet dishes and bird baths on a regular basis.
