SPOKANE VALLEY, WA- A fire at an apartment complex in Spokane Valley displaced seven residents Wednesday night.
The Spokane Valley Fire Department says that a total of 12 units responded to the fire at the 6800 block of East 2nd Avenue at around 7:30pm. A neighbor had called 911 saying they could see flames inside one of the apartments through the front window.
When crews arrived, they began aggressively attacking the flames which had totally engulfed the apartment. Other crews searched the adjoining apartments to make sure no one was inside.
They were able to knock the fire down before it spread to adjoining units, but two other units did suffer smoke and water damage. In total, seven residents were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross was contacted to help those residents.
SVFD says that several smoke detectors were working properly and could be heard in the apartments, and would like to use this as a reminder to make sure your smoke detectors are also working properly.