The Department of Corrections has announced that on December 31st, 2020, an inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla died of COVID-19 related illness at a local healthcare facility.
This is the seventh death of an incarcerated individual from COVID-19 in DOC custody, the last death coming on December 26th, 2020. Two Corrections Officers have also died of COVID-19. This is also the second COVID-19 death of an inmate at the Washington State Penitentiary.
The Washington State Penitentiary says it "continues to place living units on quarantine in effort to limit transmission among the incarcerated population."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.