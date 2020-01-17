SPOKANE, Wash. - Several areas around the Inland Northwest saw at least a foot of snow over the past week, and some even surpassed or flirted with two feet.
The National Weather Service posted snowfall totals for the week of Jan. 10-16, though they clarified that some of the totals might not include snowfall from Thursday evening.
"Most of these sites are cooperative observers who report in the evening, so any snow that fell last night may not be included," the NWS said in a tweet.
Priest River saw nearly 30 inches of snow with 29.2", while Stehekin (23") and Sandpoint (22") also eclipsed 20 inches.
The Spokane Airport (16.9"), St. Maries (16.5"), Colville (15.5"), Coeur d'Alene (14.5"), Pullman (14.5"), Winthrop (14.1") and Plain (14.1") areas each saw over a foot this past week.
