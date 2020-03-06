Update: Several people have been detained after a, Idaho pursuit including shots fired led to a standoff at a Spokane Valley apartment Friday morning.
Around 2:30 a.m. Coeur d'Alene Tribal Police attempted to stop a car for speeding, but they didn't stop, and at one point during the pursuit someone was firing shots out of the car.
CDA Tribal Police eventually lost sight of the suspect vehicle, and notified Spokane County deputies.
The suspect vehicle was located by deputies, and the people in the car were detained. Deputies learned more people were connected to the crime inside an apartment, and more people were detained from the complex.
SR-27 was closed around 5 a.m. Friday due to the standoff at the complex involving a SWAT team.
The scene has since cleared and SR-27 and Pines Rd. have reopened.
The FBI will be taking over the investigation, due to the incident happening on Coeur d'Alene tribal land.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - State Route 27 has been shut down in Spokane Valley at the request of the Spokane County Sheriff's Office due to an armed suspect in an apartment in the area Friday morning.
The suspect was involved in a pursuit with Coeur d'Alene Tribal Police and shots were fired by the suspect. SWAT is en route, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The Washington Department of Transportation has closed SR-27 at Marietta and Mirabeau Pkwy.
KHQ's Stephanie Stevenson is at the scene and says at least a dozen deputies have their weapons drawn towards an apartment complex off Pines Rd. & Marietta.
The East Valley School District says all schools will run 90 minutes later due to the police activity. EVSD says to follow the Monday late-start schedule, and there will be no ECEAP/PS Friday.
