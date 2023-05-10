SPOKANE, Wash. — At about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, Dayton Elementary School went into a lockdown after reports were made of an active shooting. Whitney Mead, mother of a second and fourth grader at Dayton Elementary School, said it she received the most terrifying call a person can get.
"Parents always say it's never going to happen at our school, and especially living in such a small community, we definitely think it won't happen at our school, and so the fact that the threat did come in and is very scary and very concerning," said Mead.
Dayton Elementary is part of what looks like a scary trend. Hoax active shooting calls are being placed throughout Eastern Washington.
The first call came in just after 9:30 a.m. at Central Valley High School, the District immediately put all schools in lockdown, and law enforcement arrived within one minute of the call. Spokane County Sheriff John Nowels talked about their swift response.
"Not very often do we get a call that 'we actually hear shots fired.' Unfortunately, this community, we have seen an active shooter in a school back in Freeman. So, it's not that it never happens, but it's very, very infrequent that we get this sequence of events and these types of facts introduced to a call. That's why you see the response that you did."
Deputies cleared the school and determined it was a hoax. However, similar events also occurred across the region, including Dayton Elementary.
Mead said she is frustrated with these false alarms, and there need to be repercussions for the person responsible.
"They need to be prosecuted," Mead said. "This is not OK to do. It is dangerous, and it is scary, and it's extremely irresponsible. It's not funny. It's not cool. It's terrifying."
Mead added that because of the recurrent nature of these events, she would like the school officials to open a conversation about having armed guards at schools.