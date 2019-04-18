RATHDRUM, Idaho - Several people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a multi-vehicle crash east of Rathdrum.
Idaho State Police responded to the crash on SH53 at Fowler Road Thursday afternoon.
They say a Lexus SUV driven by 63-year-old Susan Schulhoff was waiting to turn left onto Fowler Road when a Ford Econoline van driven by 19-year-old Quintin Caldeira, struck the Lexus from behind.
As a result of the impact, the Lexus was pushed into the westbound lane of traffic where it was struck again by a Nissan van pulling a cargo trailer, driven by 71-year-old Lyman Beckley.
The Nissan van flipped, coming to rest on its roof on the side of the road.
All occupants were wearing seat belts, with the exception of the passenger of the Ford Econoline van, 18-year-old Jacob Suarez.
Idaho State Police say all occupants of all the vehicles were taken via ambulance to Kootenai Medical Center, including the passenger of the Nissan van, 53-year-old Jennifer Larue.
The road was blocked in both directions for about two hours. The investigation into the crash is ongoing