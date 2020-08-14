SPOKANE, Wash. - An excessive heat warning goes into effect on Sunday, and the National Weather Service says Spokane and numerous other Inland Northwest cities could approach record-high temperatures for the date of August 16.
Much of the Inland Northwest could see temperatures in the 95-105° range Sunday. The excessive heat warning begins Sunday in the Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Washington Palouse, Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin, Spokane Area, Wenatchee Area, Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau, Lewiston Area and Lewis and Southern Nez Perce Counties.
In fact, the NWS says its sites like Spokane, Ritzville, Wenatchee, Omak, Pullman, Bonners Ferry, St. Maries and Lewiston could approach records with Sunday's forecast meeting or nearing the record for Aug. 16.
