Several local restaurants are still reeling after failing victim to a pizza prank Saturday night.
But it’s the response from the community is what makes this story.
Capone’s and Radicci in Hayden posted on social media Saturday night saying a man ordered over 20 pizzas.
Staff at Radicci’s say that the man told them he would be there in 45 minutes to pick up the pizzas but never showed up, which led to restaurants losing hundreds of dollars in profits.
Residents saw the restaurants posts Sunday and have gone out of their way to help.
Keith Boe saw the news on Facebook about the businesses, he and several others came to Radicci’s to pay it forward for resident’s to come and enjoy.
“We'd like to buy 25 pizza's for the citizens of our community so they can come in and try your restaurant,” Boe told staff.
“It was just a very series of unfortunate events last night that ended up very nice with a very supportive community that's the part that made me happy the most,” Dominic Chiaramonte, the head line cook at Radicci said.
KHQ has learned that people from all over the country have called into the businesses affected to help pay it forward even more.