COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Several people were arrested on suspicion of trafficking drugs following a highway emphasis patrol in Idaho.
Officers from the Idaho State Police, the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office worked together on the three-day patrol in Kootenai and Shoshone County.
Several arrests were made for suspicion of trafficking heroin, cocaine and marijuana. Arrests were also made for outstanding warrants, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to Idaho State Police.
Several drivers were also arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated or impaired.
