Shoppers across the country are stocking up on emergency supplies, as panic over coronavirus continues to spread... but is it happening in Spokane?
We went to five stores to find out. As of 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3:
- Costco (east Spokane): Kirkland Signature bottled water and bath tissue are both temporarily out of stock
- Costco (north Spokane): Supplies are running low, but both Kirkland Signature bottled water and bath tissue were in stock. However, a viewer reached out to us on Sunday evening and said, "Went to north Costco this evening and they were completely cleaned out of lots of products... asked why them why the store was so empty (and their reply was) people are scared and stocking up for this coronavirus." The same location restocked on water on Tuesday, according to several employees.
- Fred Meyer (east Spokane): Bottled water and first aid supplies were very low, including several empty shelves. A sign on a few empty shelves reads, "Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of Sanitation, Cold and Flu related products to 5 each per customer."
- Home Deport (east Spokane): Cleaning supplies were very low, including several empty shelves. A sign on a few empty shelves reads, "Due to current events, supplies are limited. We apologize for any inconvenience."
- Lowe's Home Improvement (east Spokane): Cleaning supplies were very low, including several empty shelves.
The World Health Organization called on companies and governments to increase manufacturing by 40% to meet rising global demand on Tuesday.
"Sever and mounting disruption to the global supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) - caused by rising demand, panic buying, hoarding, and misuse - is putting lives at risk from the new coronavirus and other infectious diseases," the agency stated.
