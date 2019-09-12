SPOKANE, Wash.- You must be 21 years of age to smoke nicotine products in Washington, but that doesn't appear to stop kids from getting their hand on vaping products.
As it turns out, young people can easily buy vaping products online.
With the click of a box, whether you are of age of not, you can purchase vaping products on several websites.
With a quick Google search, KHQ's Jennifer Forsmann found multiple sites that had this level of age verification. There was no further verification steps past that first check box. No actual identification proof was asked for to put the items in your cart or to checkout.
Online sales are a big market nationwide.
Although I.D. checks are required in stores, it is easy for underage kids to go the online and bypass verifying their age.
According to a 2016 study by Nicotine & Tobacco Research, of 120 randomly selected popular e-cigarette websites, only 4 websites prevented the sale of e-liquids to minors.
With reports of vaping caused illness in Spokane, how are precautions being taken to prevent teens from getting a hold of nicotine and vaping products?