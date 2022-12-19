After news broke that a Mt. Spokane employee was injured Saturday evening, folks began speaking out on what they saw happen on the mountain.  

MT. SPOKANE, Wash. - After news broke that a Mt. Spokane employee was injured Saturday evening, folks began speaking out on what they saw happen on the mountain.  

Lindsay Inge is a beginner snowboarder, who was on the mountain with her boyfriend on Saturday when the accident occurred. She said multiple people told her the man was caught in a machine that appeared to be a snow groomer.  

“Either it was a rollover incident, which I’m not sure how that would have happened, or he got sucked into the bottom part of the groomer,” Inge said. 

This detail has not been confirmed, in fact, most information has been hard to confirm and track down from officials. 

In a statement sent to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, the general manager of the park, Jim Van Loben Sels said: “Staff and Mt. Spokane Ski Patrol were able to respond immediately, providing medical attention.” 

The employee was transported to a hospital. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!