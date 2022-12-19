...SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING PLUS COLD WIND CHILL
VALUES...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.
* WHERE...Post Falls, Cheney, Davenport, Fairfield, Rockford,
Worley, Downtown Spokane, Airway Heights, Coeur d'Alene, Spokane
Valley, and Hayden.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 AM PST Wednesday.
For the Wind Chill Watch, from late Tuesday night through late
Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.
&&
...SNOW AT TIMES THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING PLUS COLD WIND CHILL
VALUES...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH LATE THURSDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 6 inches. For the Wind Chill Watch,
dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.
* WHERE...Post Falls, Cheney, Davenport, Fairfield, Rockford,
Worley, Downtown Spokane, Airway Heights, Coeur d'Alene, Spokane
Valley, and Hayden.
* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 7 AM PST Wednesday.
For the Wind Chill Watch, from late Tuesday night through late
Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute. The
dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin
in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure
portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills
inside.
&&