We've been enjoying a fairly pleasant run of weather the last several days, but we're expecting that to change in a BIG way on Wednesday!
A large area of low pressure is sitting just off the coast of Washington and Oregon. It will be spinning in showers and thunderstorms each day from Wednesday-Friday. It'll also be responsible for another 10° drop in temperatures, with highs falling into the 60s Thursday and Friday.
Wednesday: Scattered thunderstorms will be possible, mainly after 2pm. Some thunderstorms could become severe in nature, meaning wind gusts up to 50mph, torrential downpours of rain and hail, and lots of lightning! The best chance for storms to become severe will be across the Palouse and Central/Southern Panhandle of Idaho, with slight chances into the Spokane/CdA metro area.
Fire Weather Watch: Due to the frequent lightning that is expected from these thunderstorms, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of southern Washington. The concern is that lightning strikes could start new fires, and they could spread very rapidly in the dry conditions.
The good news, is that AS OF RIGHT NOW the stormy weather looks to make an exit just in time for Hoopfest weekend, which we're expecting to be in the mid-upper 70s with partly cloudy skies!