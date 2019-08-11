A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Ferry County on Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service Spokane, the warning lasts until 5:30 p.m.
Wind will be blowing up to 50 miles-per-hour with possible half-dollar sized hail.
