Severe thunderstorm watch canceled for most of northern Idaho panhandle
SEVERE STORM UPDATE: As of 5:30 p.m. Friday evening the National Weather Service has CANCELLED the Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of the Northern Panhandle of Idaho. The exceptions being Idaho and Clearwater counties, as well as Western Montana where severe storms could still develop before 8PM tonight.
 
Scattered, non-severe thunderstorms will still be possible overnight and into Saturday morning as a cold front slides through finally putting an end to this hot, muggy, stormy pattern by Saturday afternoon!

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!