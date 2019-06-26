We are under a Weather Authority Alert, with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms in the forecast Wednesday afternoon, through this evening. These storms will be capable of producing frequent and dangerous cloud to ground lightning, damaging wind gusts up to 60mph that could damage roofing and siding, brief but heavy downpours and half-dollar sized hail. The biggest risk for severe thunderstorms will be in southeast Washington and the central/southern Idaho Panhandle, but can't rule out a severe storm in the Spokane/CdA area. In addition, there are Red Flag warnings in place beginning at 1pm and continuing through midnight for parts of the upper & lower Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley.
