Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster

We are under a Weather Authority Alert, with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms in the forecast Wednesday afternoon, through this evening. These storms will be capable of producing frequent and dangerous cloud to ground lightning, damaging wind gusts up to 60mph that could damage roofing and siding, brief but heavy downpours and half-dollar sized hail. The biggest risk for severe thunderstorms will be in southeast Washington and the central/southern Idaho Panhandle, but can't rule out a severe storm in the Spokane/CdA area.  In addition, there are Red Flag warnings in place beginning at 1pm and continuing through midnight for parts of the upper & lower Columbia Basin and Yakima Valley.

Severe T-Storm Watch Until 8PM

Areas highlighted in pink have a chance to see a severe thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon and evening. Severe thunderstorms are EXTREMELY dangerous! Get inside and stay inside if one develops in your area!

