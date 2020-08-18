*Warning - This article contains graphic material*
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police have arrested a sex offender on indecent exposure charges after he allegedly was making lewd behavior towards customers from his truck in a North Spokane store parking lot.
On Monday afternoon, SPD was dispatched to the 9700 block of Newport Highway for a possible lewd subject. Loss prevention officers from the store said there was a man in a white Ford truck backed into a parking stall. Multiple woman had complained about the driver and believed he was "checking them out" and "masturbating." Loss prevention told SPD that same truck had been at their location Sunday.
SPD responded and observed the driver, who was later identified as 70-year-old Donald Krueger - a registered sex offender and convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history.
An officer observed Krueger and believed, based on his movements, that he was masturbating in his vehicle while he watched a woman come out to her minivan and load her child prior to driving away.
The officer stood in the area where the women would have been standing, then looked into the cab of the truck where Krueger was seated and noticed his zipper was undone and his genitalia were exposed. The officer made himself known, startling Krueger as he had been paying attention to people in the parking lot and didn't notice tho officer approach.
When questioned about his testicles being exposed and reports of his lewd behavior, Krueger said he needed to go to the bathroom and said he was there to go shopping - but was waiting to urinate before entering the store.
"When asked why he wasn’t in the bathroom, Krueger said it was too far to go with his walker," SPD said. "It was clear Krueger was not being truthful because if he were there to shop, he would have to walk further than the bathroom to do so."
Surveillance video from the store showed Kreuger's vehicle park in the same general area on Aug. 16 with lots of retail shopper traffic, with the driver never exiting the truck prior to leaving about an hour later. Video from Monday showed a similar series of events prior to being approached by law enforcement, and SPD said the footage contradicts Kreuger's story about when he arrived and what he was doing there.
"Given that Krueger was in a public place, sitting in his truck, with his testicles exposed and visible from a few feet away outside the truck (approximately the space of the next parking stall), and that this exposure and his conduct, if viewed by passing pedestrians, would likely cause reasonable affront or alarm, and that Krueger has multiple convictions for prior sex offenses, he was placed under arrest for Felony Indecent Exposure," SPD said.
